LAST UPDATED: 3/1 at 8:39 a.m.

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As winter weather watches start turning into heavy snowfalls across Utah, the state’s Department of Transportation has announced the following road closures this morning:

Daggett County

US 191 — Closed in both directions at the Utah/Wyoming line with a reopening date currently unknown.

Iron County

SR 143 — Closed from milepost 17 to 27 until further notice

Salt Lake County

Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons — approved traction devices required for SR 190 and SR 210. Little Cottonwood closed until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for avalanche mitigation.

San Juan County

US 491 — Approved traction devices required for all vehicles from Monticello to the Colorado border.

Sevier County

SR 72 from Fremont to I-70 is closed in both directions.

Summit County

SR 224 Empire Pass — Approved traction devices required for all vehicles

Utah County

SR 92 — Approved traction devices required for all vehicles in both directions from milepost 27 to 22.