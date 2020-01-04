‘Stop hurting people’: Iranian-American restaurant owner fears effects of escalating Middle East tensions

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (ABC4 News) – After a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani, a major question now is how Iran will respond.

Utah’s service members and military families are of course keeping a close eye on developments in the Middle East and if tensions keep escalating, all of us could be affected in some way by the conflict.

Thursday’s airstrike has already driven up the price of crude oil so we’ll all be paying more at the pump soon.

Drivers ABC4 spoke to Friday in Salt Lake City fear we could see $4 a gallon which would squeeze the budgets of low-income Utahns and increase the price of all transported goods.

Meanwhile the owner of Zaferan Café in Cottonwood Heights, Seyed Amir Adabkhah is stuck in the middle of the conflict. The native of Iran’s capital city Tehran moved to America 25 years ago after getting political asylum but still has relatives in Iran.

“My brother, my sister, my family over there they have a hard life to live because everything is more expensive because of the sanctions,” Mr. Adabkhah explained. “Everything that happens because of the fight is going to be harder on our relatives.”

In between serving up plates of Persian food, Adabkhah said the conflict is between the governments and the Iranian people are not enemies of the U.S.

“The Iranian people they are friendly people …they like America, they like to have peace,” Adabkhah said. “Politics and people is two different things like anywhere in the world.”

Most of all he wants to see a time when Iran and the U.S. can put this behind them.

“It’s hurting both sides,” Adabkhah said. “Today it starts with killing one general. Tomorrow it starts with killing several people and we don’t want to have anyone get killed American or Iranian. It’s better to find other solutions to solve all these problems and stop hurting people.”

Adabkhah also runs an immigration service for Iranian students coming to the U.S. but says sanctions have halted that. He now worries that a military showdown will hurt business at his restaurant as well.

