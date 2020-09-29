Stolen van catches fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — An investigation in underway after a stolen van caught fire in Mapleton Monday night.

The Mapleton City Fire Department responded to calls of a car fire around 11:03 p.m. Monday near 2400 East and Highway 6.

Fire officials say they were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation.

The van is considered a total loss.

Officials say the van was stolen and the cause of the fire is under investigation.