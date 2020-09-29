Stolen van catches fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — An investigation in underway after a stolen van caught fire in Mapleton Monday night.
The Mapleton City Fire Department responded to calls of a car fire around 11:03 p.m. Monday near 2400 East and Highway 6.
Fire officials say they were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation.
The van is considered a total loss.
Officials say the van was stolen and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.