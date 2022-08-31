SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan.

Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did not pursue it.

Officers later spotted the truck and trailer and followed it in unmarked cars as another officer set spikes along 114 S and Redwood Road. After the truck made contact with the spikes, authorities say the vehicle attempted to make a right turn but bumped a curb and immediately caught fire.

Authorities say the driver got out of the burning truck and fled on foot and was caught by the K9 Officer. The driver was treated for dog bite wounds and some inhalation. The passenger of the vehicle was arrested after having warrants for his arrest and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Police booked the truck and trailer into evidence and will let it cool before continuing their investigation.