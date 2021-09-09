Stolen personal documents, gun missing serial number found during SLC traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A recent traffic stop turned into a Salt Lake City Police finding multiple stolen documents, drugs, and more.

Salt Lake City Police say the stop lead to officers finding a firearm with the serial number scratched off, the stolen personal documents, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

“The community can rest assured our graveyard patrol officers are keeping the neighborhoods safe,” SLCPD said in a Thursday social media post. They shared these photos of what was found during the traffic stop:

A gun found without its serial number during a traffic stop in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police)

Stolen personal documents, drug paraphernalia, and the gun without its serial number found during a traffic stop in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police)

In Iron County earlier this month, Utah Highway Patrol pulled over a car for sporting a fake, handwritten license plate and violating several different traffic violations. During the traffic stop, UHP says they also found about seven pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle and a stash of meth located on the suspect himself. You can see a photo of the homemade license plate here.