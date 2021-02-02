Stolen LGBTQ flag replaced, apology letter left behind

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A stolen LGBTQ flag in Eagle Mountain was replaced with an apology letter claiming responsibility for actions.

Julie Cordell Seamons of Eagle Mountain tells ABC4 the flag was stolen on Halloween in the early evening.

“I was hurt that someone would steal my rainbow flag. I have a lot of love and respect for my neighbors,” Cordell Seamons shares.

Cordell Seamons says Eagle Mountain is a conservative area but that the neighborhood has always shown kindness. “I have decorated my yard with Black Lives Matter signs, rainbow flags, and Biden gear. My neighbors have always been respectful of my views.”

“I was upset,” she says of the flag being stolen.

Fast forward to January 28, 2021, and Cordell Seamons says her video cameras sent out an alert of someone on the porch.

“I opened the door and found a card and brand new rainbow flag. I was stunned when I read the card. In the card was an apology from the person who had stolen my flag last Halloween,” she tells ABC4.

The note stated “I’m sorry for taking your flag last fall. It did not sit right with me so I’m making it up to you guys for my actions, have a good 2021.”

“My heart was definitely warmed by the apology,” Cordell Seamons shares. “It gave me hope for our future. I forgive the kid for stealing the flag and wish him nothing but the best.”