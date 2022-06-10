TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A stolen car chase ended at the 14th hole at a golf course in Taylorsville early Thursday morning.

William Clark Welch, 38, was arrested on charges of failure to stop at the command of police; a third-degree felony, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle; a second-degree felony, criminal mischief; a second-degree felony, and driving on denied; a misdemeanor, court records state.

An officer noticed Welch driving a red Ford F350 Southbound on 2200 W preparing to enter the turn lane for eastbound 4700 S. around 2:10 a.m. The officer saw the truck had no rear plate and said he remembered seeing that same car reported stolen earlier that day, arrest records state.

After the officer pulled behind the truck, Welch accelerated quickly turning into a neighborhood. When the officer’s emergency sirens came on, Welch fled — running several stop signs and at one point driving into the oncoming lanes on Redwood Road near 4200 S.

After terminating the pursuit, the officer spotted Welch near Carriage Square. Welch then turned into the Meadowbrook Condos at 1300 W eventually crashing into a large reinforced chain link fence that separates the Meadow Brook Golf Course from the condo complex.

Welch drove about 300-400 yards on the golf course and came to a stop at the 14th hole after it became disabled due to the damage from the fence, cement barriers, and power junction box that was hit when Welch crashed through the fence.

The estimated damage to the fence and golf course greens and fairways is over $5,000 and the damage to the stolen truck is estimated to be $7,000.

Welch and a woman passenger from the car fled the scene and both were found hiding in bushes.

The woman was later released, but Welch was booked into Salt Lake County Jail.