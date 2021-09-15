Stockton woman arrested for alleged animal abuse

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Stockton woman is in custody after police determined she had been abusing a dog, even keeping it from having food or water for four days.

Stockton Police say the investigation began on Wednesday, Sept. 8, when they received a report a Great White Pyrenees was running loose in the Raw Hide Subdivision. Stockton is located about seven miles south of Tooele, roughly a 45-minute drive from Salt Lake City.

Neighbors told police they had seen the dog running from the property belonging to Kristin Rasmussen and that the dog had been placed back in her yard. Stockton Police say they spoke with Rasmussen, who claimed she had never see the dog and that someone dropped it in her property. She added that she had just returned from Missouri and asked officers to impound the dog as a stray.

Per department policy, Stockton Police posted a photo of the dog, seen here, to their Facebook page, noting it was underweight and skittish around people.

The next day, Thursday, Stockton Police were contacted by witnesses who say they saw the dog in Rasmussen’s field. The dog was reportedly locked in a kennel with no food, water, or shelter since Saturday, Sept. 4 – a total of four days.

One witness told police of a Facebook post where Rasmussen requested the dog from a man who was giving the Great Pyrenees away to a “good home.” Stockton Police were able to find the previous owner and speak with them. He told investigators he had spoken to Rasmussen, saying she requested the dog and promised a good home.

The man says the dog was happy and healthy in his care. Rasmussen allegedly told him she was back east and that an assistant would pick up the dog to bring it to her home.

Stockton Police obtained a search warrant for Rasmussen’s phone and an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Stockton Police met with Rasmussen. She told officers again that she had been out of town and had no knowledge of the dog. She also claimed her Facebook was locked out because she had been hacked.

Rasmussen allegedly told police the original owner would not be on her phone.

When Stockton Police searched her phone, they say they found messages with the dog’s original owner in her “archived” folder.

Rasmussen was arrested on a warrant stemming from Animal Cruelty and local animal violations of $2,750. Police say she had three other warrants out for her arrest – theft and communications fraud and two were driving on a suspended license.