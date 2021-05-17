STEM-friendly summer program open to curious kids in Tooele area

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Curious children on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley will be able to tinker and explore the world of inventing in a new STEM-based program.

Camp Invention, a non-profit program sponsored by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, is now opening registration for Tooele area kids to enroll in its summer enrichment program, taking place June 14-18.

Working from home, children will work through four themed activities that “imagination, creative problem-solving, and fun to living rooms,” according to Camp Invention. During each of the activities, the participating kids will connect with local certified instructors to guide them through the format.

Activities for this year’s session are based on inductees from the National Inventors Hall of Fame. The curriculum includes the following:

Open Mic: Campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention.

Duck Chuck: Through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity, children build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.

Road Rally: Imaginations accelerate as children design nature-inspired vehicles that can zoom across land and add prototype elements for moving through air and water.

SolarBot: Campers build and take care of their very own solar-powered robotic cricket, creating protective gear, a customized habitat and a fun cricket playground.

Since 1990, Camp Innovation has been working to encourage children to pursue interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. STEM careers can be highly lucrative, according to BestColleges.com. With an imbalance of talent available to jobs needing to be filled, the U.S. Department of Education has been pushing to get children interested in those fields.

“To meet the demands of the dynamic and evolving workforce, building students’ skills, content knowledge, and fluency in STEM fields is essential,” read a 2019 report from the Department of Education.

More information on registering for Camp Invention is available here.