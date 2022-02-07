Staying Connected: Businesses adapting to the pandemic

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – While Utah deals with new questions over covid testing, some Utah businesses have adapted to handle potential cases without shutting down.



ABC4 spoke with Bamboo HR, a Utah-based software company that says they’re navigating the pandemic well.

Bamboo HR, whose headquarters are located in Lindon, says they have about 1,000 employees across eight different states, but even their employees here are still working from home.



Tara Martell, Vice President of customer experience says nearly two years into COVID, “now if you’d had asked me way back in 2020 if we’d have that many employees working from home I wouldn’t have thought that was true.”



As you can imagine having that many employees who aren’t all in the same place can pose a lot of challenges.

“All of our employees have had to deal with the distractions of working from home,” says Martell.



She says, fortunately, their company was well equipped to work from home as some employees already were working remotely pre-pandemic.

However, Martell tells ABC4 it has been different from an employee experience and satisfaction perspective, compared to past events where employees and company leaders would gather for annual meetings.



Luckily, she says thanks to their social channels and virtual meeting platforms, employees still have that opportunity to engage with co-workers and management.



The Utah Department of Health recommends those who test positive for COVID to isolate for at least five days, or until symptoms improve. Martell explains Bamboo HR’s fully hybrid work model allows for some flexibility.



“Being 100% remote allows people who are going through quarantine experiences or things like that to still be able to work from home or if you’re children are having to stay home and be quarantined” says Martell.



And for those who may not have that luxury, if you are dealing with symptoms related to covid and the need to isolate the Utah Labor commission says:

“It really depends on the leave policy of the employer so folks will want to check with their HR department or supervisor. The reality is that your employer can make you come to work.”



We suggest that employers and employees follow the health guidelines and recommendations that have been given by Governor Cox, the Utah Department of Health, and the CDC.”



Tara Martell says she does envision Bamboo’s Utah employees returning to an in-person at some point, but the number of employees, they hired out of state the last two years has prepared the company to work lead a team of remote employees efficiently while keeping everyone connected.