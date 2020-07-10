Stay Safe to Stay Open: Riverton, South Valley Chamber launch program to provide masks to businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Riverton City and the South Valley Chamber are launching a new program to offer free face masks to businesses licensed commercially in Riverton. The goal is to get masks to businesses who can then offer them to any customer who enters their premises without a mask, rather than turning the customer away. This is all in an effort to ‘Stay Safe to Stay Open’.

“We want to provide free face masks to our businesses to help alleviate some of the pressure they are feeling and help them avoid situations where potential customers walk out the door due to the countywide mandate because they don’t have a mask,” said Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. “This program will encourage responsible behavior and aligns with our goal of facilitating an environment in Riverton where public health and economic health aren’t mutually exclusive.”

Riverton businesses interested in receiving free masks can submit their request at rivertonutah.gov/masks.

In the first round of distribution, masks will be limited to 100 per business. Riverton plans to submit expenses from the program for reimbursement under the CARES Act.

“This new program aligns strategically with the statewide Stay Safe to Stay Open campaign,” said Greg Summerhays, president and CEO of the South Valley Chamber. “We are actively encouraging businesses in the south valley area to do all they can to follow the state’s COVID-19 prevention guidelines so that we avoid any future shutdowns.”

Riverton and the South Valley Chamber also encourage local businesses to take the ‘Safety Pledge’ as part of the ‘Stay Safe to Stay Open’ campaign. The campaign is for businesses to demonstrate to employees and customers their commitment to help slow the spread of COVID-19.