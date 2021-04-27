‘Stay out’: UDOT calls on Utahns to stay safe around construction zones

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Construction zones are not places to play or hang out in – that’s the latest advisory from state officials as construction season returns to Utah.

There are 185 projects planned or currently underway across the state. The Utah Department of Transportation says its contractors are seeing more people walking, jogging, bicycling, or playing in these construction areas.

In response, UDOT and the Associated General Contractors of Utah came together to share an important message to Utahns living, working, or attending school near these areas: “Stay safe by staying out.”

“Construction areas have large trucks and heavy equipment working in close quarters, deep trenches and dropoffs, uneven ground and other hazards,” says John Gleason, UDOT spokesperson. “Staying out of our work zones keeps us all safe and helps us do our jobs as efficiently as possible.”

One of UDOT’s current projects, U.S. 89 in Davis County, has its own safety training program with a full-time safety manager ensuring compliance with safety standards. The top-priority effort to ensure worker safety helped the project recently achieve 500,000 man-hours worked without a single injury.

“As contractors, we can only do so much. You can help us by reminding your family, friends and neighbors to stay out of work zones,” says Rich Thorn, president of AGC-Utah. “Please make sure that your kids, especially, know not to play in work zones or on construction equipment.”

Officials offer these safety tips for living and working near a construction zone:

Don’t walk, jog, or ride bikes in construction zones.

Find a different way if a construction zone temporarily affects your walking route.

Don’t play on or near construction equipment.

Obey posted warnings and never go beyond construction fences, barriers or barrels.

Be careful around heavy equipment. If you can’t see the driver, he/she can’t see you.

For the latest information on construction projects across Utah, visit UDOT’s website.