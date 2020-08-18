Statewide operation leads to arrest of 8 fugitives wanted for child sex crimes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A “massive statewide sex offender operation” leads to the arrest of eight fugitives wanted for child sex crimes and 33 offenders being screened for prosecution or who were arrested, for not abiding by the law.

Eleven agencies from the Wasatch Front, as far as east the Uintah Basin, and down to Washington County and St. George participated in a two-week operation called “Operation Reboot.”

“Operation Reboot” served two purposes: to utilize the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team to remove “violent fugitive sex offenders from Utah communities” and to have state agencies conduct statewide sex offender compliance checks, “to ensure Utahns who are convicted sex offenders and who are required by law to register as sex offenders have done so.”

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, worked together to locate fugitive sex offenders who were in violation of the Adam Walsh Act. Under the act, the USMS takes the lead in investigating violations of federal sex offender registration laws and to assist state, local, tribal, and territorial jurisdictions.

“In conjunction with the act’s intent, Operation Reboot placed the highest priority on those who have committed violent acts and crimes against children,” according to a press release sent out by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

‘Operation Reboot’ started on August 3, with police officers knocking on doors to conduct sex offender compliance checks.

“Compliance checks are used to ensure sex offenders are living at their address of record with the state and to confirm offenders who are required by law to register have done so,” according to the release.

During the operation, officers checked the registration status of nearly 1,000 of the state’s, 8,000 registered sex offenders.

Officers found that nearly 20 percent of the offenders checked were non-compliant, meaning they did not meet their registration requirements under Utah law.

The press release states that, “those offenders who failed to register include offenders who committed rape against children, parole fugitives, and offenders living in homes with children present.”

Thirty-three offenders are being screened for prosecution or were arrested during the compliance portion of the operation.