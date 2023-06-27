SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Look up Utah, and you could catch a glimpse of a military flyover celebrating 100 years of aerial fueling operations. According to the United States Air Force, the flyovers will be conducted by over 150 tankers across all 50 states on Tuesday, June 27.

In Utah, the 151st Air Refueling Wing will make its flights over Utah State University in Logan, and head south to Utah Tech University in St. George, before flying back up to Park City.

A map of the Operation Centennial Contact Flyover in Utah conducted by the 151st Air Refueling Wing. (Image courtesy of 151st Air Refueling Wing)

The flyover will include the KC-135R Stratotanker and can be seen starting at 9:30 a.m. The flyover is expected to circle around and reach Park City just after noon. See below for the full schedule of times and landmarks:

9:40 a.m. – Utah State University (Logan)

9:50 a.m. – Lagoon Amusement Park (Farmington)

9:56 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Utah State Capitol Building (Salt Lake City)

10:03 a.m. – Utah Valley University (Orem) and Brigham Young University (Provo)

10:55 a.m. – Cedar City Airport (Cedar City)

11:04 a.m. – Utah Tech University (St. George)

11:43 to 11:55 a.m. – I-70/I-89 Corridor

12:02 p.m. – Strawberry Reservoir (Heber Valley)

12:07 p.m. – Heber City

12:09 p.m. – Park City

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 151st Air Refueling Wing encourages community members to take photos and post them online while tagging the wing.

The United States Air Force said the first refueling mission took place on June 27, 1923, and for one hundred years the highly technical maneuver has been essential to the Department of Defense’s most vital missions.

“Air refueling propels our nation’s airpower across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Air Mobility Command commander Gen. Mike Minihan. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

Aside from refueling operations, tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.