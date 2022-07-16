UTAH (ABC4) – A 61-year-old man has been arrested and accused of forcible sexual abuse occurring on July 4.

The man, who has been identified as Terence Louie Simpson, was a camp host located on the Utah side of the Uintah forest.

The victims reports that she was camping with her family in the Stateline Campground when Simpson began arguing with her about keeping her dogs on a leash.

When the victim picked up her dogs, Simpson reportedly reached over, “unprovoked and without consent,” and grabbed her breast. The victim reportedly started yelling at him, and he responded by becoming “hostile towards her and her family.”

Witnesses saw the incident occur, and one states that Simpson admitted to them that “he knew what he did was inapproriate.”

Another witness says that Simpson claimed “he didn’t know” that the victim “wouldn’t like that.”

When approached by an officer with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Simpson reportedly admitted to touching the victim’s breasts.

Simpson was then arrested for Second-Degree Felony Forcible Sexual Abuse.

The officer states that during the drive following the arrest, Simpson said “he couldn’t believe” that the victim reported the incident, saying he thought that she would just “call his boss about him sexually harassing her.”

During the drive, Simpson was reportedly allowed to call his girlfriend per his request as well, and admitted to the act once again over the phone.