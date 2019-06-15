State to investigate, group protests after Woods Cross officer points gun at 10-year-old boy

WOODS CROSS (ABC4 News) – An attorney for Woods Cross Police Department says the State of Utah will investigate an incident involving an officer and a 10-year-old boy.

A Woods Cross police officer admitted to pointing his gun at 10-year-old DJ Hrubes who he said he mistook for an armed suspect.

Attorney Heather White said Friday the Utah Department of Public Safety has agreed to conduct an independent investigation of the matter to review “not only possible criminal conduct but also whether the officer acted with any bias or engaged in racial profiling, the propriety of the force used under the circumstances, and whether any policies were violated.”

The boy’s mother, Jerri Hrubes, has said the officer pulled his gun on 10-year-old DJ as he played on his grandmother’s lawn last week.

Jerri Hrubes stands next to her son DJ during a news conference Friday, June 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe said the officer used good judgment when he mistook the child for a potential suspect during a chase.

Last week, the department said it asked the Davis County Attorney to review the June 6 interaction. Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said any “review” his office could conduct would be limited to possible criminal conduct. Since Woods Cross is seeking a “broader review,” the case was handed off to DPS.

Activist group Black Lives Matter gathered outside the Woods Cross Police Department Friday evening. The group says the officer involved should be fired.

HAPPENING NOW: Black Lives Matter protest in front of Woods Cross Police Department. The group wants the police officer who drew his gun on a 10-year-old African American child–fired. Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Friday, June 14, 2019

