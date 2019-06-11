Newsfore Opt-In Form

State official talks fire season outlook for central Utah

MANTI, (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News crew traveled to Sanpete County Monday to visit one of the four original cities in the state: Manti.

Fred Johnson, Fire Management Officer- Central Utah, shared the outlook for the upcoming fire season.

Johnson says a high percentage of fires are human-caused. He urges the members of the public to be careful.

