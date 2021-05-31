State of Utah holds Memorial Day commemorative event at the Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The State of Utah is holding an in-person Memorial Day commemorative event at the Capitol on Monday morning.

“I am a veteran myself and I did have a friend who died in a helicopter crash in Iraq, so this is a great time to pause and remember those who have gone before and have given so much so we can live here and enjoy the freedoms we have,” Deborah Gatrell says.

The event not only honors those who died while protecting the nation, but veterans who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is appropriate to honor those who have passed in military service and the ones we have lost over the past year the veterans who did not get a proper send-off because of the pandemic,” Gatrell explains. “If we are going to have a Memorial Day, we need to take time to remember those who have sacrificed for us.”

Each year, the almost 3,000 Utahns who paid the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts around the world are honored on Memorial Day.

State of Utah’s commemorative Memorial Day event at the State Capitol (ABC4)

Monday’s event included a wreath-laying, a 21 gun solute, and the performance of Taps.

Flags will be displayed on the Utah Capitol lawn to represent those who have passed away. The names of known Veterans who have passed away since March 2020 will also be on display.