State legislature to consider abortion ban and ultrasound requirements

Local News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A state senator is looking to build on last year’s abortion bill with a proposal that would virtually ban abortion in Utah.

It’s just one of the bills on the table this legislative session.

Pro-life Americans are feeling hopeful as states across the country make moves to restrict abortion.

Last year, Utah passed an 18-week ban, which is now caught up in the courts.

Senator Dan McCay wants to take it further.

“I think the people of Utah want to see potentially a straight out ban,” said McCay, (R) Riverton.

McCay is working on a bill to do that with a few exceptions like rape, incest and the health of the mother.

It would only go into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“We tend to overvalue the people who are here and undervalue the people who aren’t here yet. The hard part for me with this is I feel like we’ve let the pendulum slip for too long, and these children need to be born,” said McCay.

In the House, Representative Steve Christiansen is also addressing abortion.

His bill would require an ultrasound before an abortion could be performed.

“And, during that ultrasound, it will be necessary for the person administering the ultrasound to describe the images that are on the screen of the ultrasound, the baby’s images, and also play the heartbeat,” said Christiansen, (R) West Jordan.

Christiansen says the point is to give a woman as much information as possible to make an informed decision.

Both bills aren’t sitting well with some.

“Our focus shouldn’t be on message bills,” said Representative Angela Romero, (D) Salt Lake City.

Romero says the courts have spoken and the government shouldn’t keep trying to get in the way.

“It is not my place or any of my colleagues’ place, that should be between the woman, her family, her spiritual leader if she has one and her doctor,” Romero said.

Neither bill is public yet, but that should be happening soon.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

