State leaders share best practices to support economy through COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)– Governor Gary Herbert and industry leaders shared strategies, ideas and best practices to combat and mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus in Utah.

Ideas include: using take out at restaurants; scheduling shopping, home viewings, and other necessary and appropriate gatherings; and, maintaining social distance at all times.

“The government can’t predict every scenario,” said Governor Herbert. “In every situation we encourage Utahns to use sound judgment and look out for one another. We expect our people to follow the spirit of the law, and in that way we will not have to create a police state, mandating guidelines.”

Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and chair of the Governor’s Economic Response Task Force, said “not only must we bend the curve when it comes to controlling the coronavirus but we must flatten the dip when it comes to stopping the economic consequences of the virus.”

According to Miller, strategies to “flatten the dip,” include:

Supporting and sustaining our employees as they telecommute;

Respectfully providing social distance between shoppers in grocery stores and retail outlets

Washing our hands before we go out and immediately upon returning from activities

Supporting our restaurants through curbside pickup. (Ideas and information can be found at curbsideutah.com and ordering take out several times a week.

