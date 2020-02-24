State lawmakers consider bill to eliminate straight-party voting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Some see it as a fast, convenient way to fill out a ballot. Others say it’s confusing and outdated.

Either way, there’s another effort on Utah’s Capitol Hill to eliminate straight-party voting.

The option allows a voter to check one box for every partisan race on a ballot.

Representative Patrice Arent has been on a crusade to end it in Utah.

“I started looking at this issue in 2012 and filed my first bill in 2013. So, it’s been a project I’ve worked on for years, and every year I’ve looked at it fewer and fewer states have this process,” said Arent, (D) Salt Lake City.

Now, in her final legislative session, she hopes this is the year it crosses the finish line.

Arent says it’s confusing voters, and just doesn’t make sense in a day most are voting by mail.

“People will check that box and then think they are done. They don’t vote for the judges, they don’t vote for school board members, they don’t vote for the constitutional amendments. And, some are confused and think they are supposed to check that box because they are a member of the party, others check that box thinking they are registered for that party,” said Arent.

Others believe there is no reason to get rid of it. Representative Paul Ray voted against House Bill 27.

“If they want to do that it’s something that they are used to, they’ve done it for a while and I trust the voter. If they want to make changes down the ticket they can, if they want to vote straight-party they can do that too,” said Ray, (R) Clearfield.

Ray was joined by 25 other representatives in voting no, but that wasn’t enough.

The bill is now off to the Senate where Senator Curt Bramble is sponsoring it.

A Republican from a dominantly red district.

“That’s to my benefit to get the straight-party ticket. On the other hand, having to look at the names of our elected officials, members of Congress, members of the legislature, members of the school board, and actually having to decide between this name and that name, it enhances the civic education of the public,” said Bramble, (R) Provo.

The bill is waiting to be assigned in the Senate.

Last year, it passed a Senate committee unanimously but ran out of time in the full Senate.

Arent hopes the early start this year can make the difference.

