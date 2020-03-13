State issues directions to Utah’s schools to prevent spread of coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – State leaders plan to issue further directives to Utah’s public schools on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Utah Friday.

Thursday, the state’s public education system received directions to prepare for closure in order to implement social distancing and prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

State leaders including Governor Gary Herbert, Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, officials from the Utah Department of Health and Rocky Mountain Center for Occupational and Environmental Health, and the Utah State Board of Education will speak at a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m.

