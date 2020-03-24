State extends public school dismissal through May 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert, State Superintendent Syd Dickson, and Acting Commissioner of Technical Education Jared Haines announced Monday afternoon that Utah’s K-12 public schools will extend their dismissal through May 1. They also announced that Utah’s technical colleges will suspend teaching from March 30 until May 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After making this announcement, Governor Herbert expressed his appreciation to Utahns’ for supporting one another.

“These are unprecedented times in Utah’s and our nation’s history,” the governor said, “I have been overwhelmed with Utahns’ outpouring of support for one another, and nowhere has this been more evident than in the way our educators are supporting Utah students and families.”

Meal services at K-12 public schools will continue on an as-needed basis.

Students who are currently enrolled in technical college programs will retain their progress toward completion during this dismissal period. College presidents will have discretion to address exceptions for individuals who are near completing their coursework. The exceptions will stay in-line with the guidelines provided by the CDC and if their instructional equipment can be properly sterilized.

The COVID-19 Task Force, Utah Department of Health, and Governor Herbert will continue to monitor and assess the risks, and respond accordingly in conjunction with Utah’s school officials.

