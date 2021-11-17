PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s Department of Health has awarded the state’s 15th medical cannabis pharmacy license to a soon-to-open Price facility after a “competitive bidding process.”

Dragonfly Wellness, which already owns a medical cannabis pharmacy in Salt Lake City, will open a facility in Price. UDOH says the company is a vertically integrated cannabis business with both a cannabis processor and cannabis cultivator license from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

This will be the first medical cannabis pharmacy in Carbon County and southeast Utah. State law has required the 15th pharmacy license to be granted to a business in either Daggett, Duchesne, Uintah, Carbon, Sevier, Emery, Grand, or San Juan counties.

There are 14 medical cannabis pharmacy locations already operating throughout Utah. Locations open to qualifying patients include:

Beehive Farmacy, Salt Lake City and Brigham City

Bloc Pharmacy, South Jordan and St. George

Bloom Medicinals, Cedar City

Cannabist, Springville

Curaleaf, Lehi

Deseret Wellness, Park City and Provo

Dragonfly Wellness, Salt Lake City

Pure UT, Payson

WholesomeCo Cannabis, West Bountiful

License applications are evaluated and scored by a committee based on several criteria such as experience in medical cannabis, disciplinary action, and a strategic plan with a high likelihood of success.

“The evaluation committee spent many hours evaluating applications from companies seeking this medical cannabis pharmacy license. The process was highly competitive and some qualified applicants were left disappointed, but that is the nature of a highly competitive process,” says Richard Oborn, Utah Department of Health, Center for Medical Cannabis. “The Utah Department of Health is committed to ensuring patients have safe and reliable access to medical cannabis and we are confident that Dragonfly Wellness is well prepared to meet the needs of qualifying patients living in Southeastern Utah.”

In March 2020, Utah launched its medical cannabis program. About 40,000 Utahns are registered medical cannabis cardholders and more than 800 medical providers have registered with UDOH to recommend medical cannabis to qualifying patients.

For information on how to apply for a medical cannabis card, click here.