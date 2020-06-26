State approves face mask requirements for Salt Lake, Summit counties

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Two Utah counties can now mandate face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Salt Lake County and Summit County were approved to issue a county-wide face mask mandate from Governor Gary Herbert.

Residents in Salt Lake County can expect the mask mandate to go into effect on Saturday at midnight. For Summit County, officials said there will be a special meeting for a final vote Friday afternoon. If it passes, the mask mandate will go into effect Monday at midnight.

Officials said the mandates are mostly to educate the public about the importance of wearing a mask. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said young children under the age of 2 won’t need to comply.

Those with health problems like asthma will also get a pass, but need to distance themselves from others.

Many have wondered about possible enforcement of the mandate? Here is what the mayor had to say:

“Just giving a kind an gentle warning, that is what we are asking for from our law enforcement throughout the valley. We have various jurisdictions, we have mayors that may choose to go a different direction. But our ask is just education and that we would not see an accretion to fines,” said Wilson.

Mayor Wilson and her staff said they are working on getting to masks to communities and folks who need them. That information will be rolled out next week.