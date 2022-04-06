SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Wednesday, advocates recognized “Start by Believing Day” to support sexual assault survivors as they marked the start of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“If someone’s come to you and said they’ve been a victim of sexual assault, you don’t ask them how much they’ve had to drink, what were they wearing,” said State Rep. Angela Romero.



“You talk about how can I help you, I believe you — and how can we get you to the services you need?” added Romero.

“Talking about consent is critical, talking about healthy relationships is critical,” added Romero.

To learn more about Start By Believing Day, click here.

You can take the “Start by Believing” pledge here.