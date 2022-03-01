(ABC4) – Starbucks is releasing a new drink on the first of March, highlighting the approaching start of spring.

The Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is coming to stores, as well as some new Starbucks packaged coffee and ready-to-drink beverages.

The new drink is made with Starbucks Blonde espresso and “notes of caramelized vanilla,” shaken together with ice and topped with oatmilk.

The release follows the successful debut of the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso last spring.

Here are some other new additions:

Starbucks Rewards members can now use the Starbucks app to order ahead and pay at Starbucks stores in most major airports across the U.S, including Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

Starting Monday, March 7, members can play a new game called, “Prize and Delight,” which will be giving away more than 2 million prizes.

Starbucks is offering two whole bean coffees at Starbucks Reserve stores for a limited time this Spring: The Brazil Fazenda Catanduva and the returning Papua New Guinea Moanti.

Returning on Tuesday, April 19, is Starbucks ® Odyssey Blend™ crafted from beans sourced from West Java, Rwanda and Peru.

Odyssey Blend™ crafted from beans sourced from West Java, Rwanda and Peru. Starting in March, the new Starbucks BAYA Energy in Mango Guava and Raspberry Lime flavors will be available at select Starbucks stores

The spring-inspired Honey and Madagascar Vanilla Flavored Coffee and the Spring Day Blend will also be coming to stores for a limited time.

Lastly, the new 72 oz. Cold and Crafted on Tap, available in Black Unsweetened and Coffee with a Splash of Milk, as well as the Nitro Cold Brew Splash of Sweet Cream and Starbucks Tripleshot Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate will be available in grocery stores near you.

Enjoy the spring season with a fresh new beverage!