Star light, star bright, what were those lights in the SLC sky last night?

(ABC4) – Did you notice some interesting lights in the sky last night?

No, they weren’t UFOs.

Utahns across the Wasatch Front began reporting strange lights in the night sky.

The lights appeared to be moving in a straight line, sort of like someone pulling a string through the sky.

We saw lights like these in early February too.

As they were in February, Hill Air Force Base’s 388th Fighter Wing is conducting night flight training. But, when asked about the lights, they told ABC4 it wasn’t them.

So what where the lights? Aliens?

No, there are no extraterrestrial beings involved here.

Instead, it was actually a project of Elon Musk, the man largely known for Tesla vehicles.

Starlink Satellites.

Starlink Satellites help provide internet service around the earth. They are a project of Musk’s and have been being placed in the sky by SpaceX. Because the satellites catch reflections from the sun, they reflect as a new constellation – or UFOs – as they are seen in the sky as they pass by.

A website recommended for tracking SpaceX satellites says they were traveling through the Salt Lake City area shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. The site reports that satellites were likely visible again early Thursday morning.

Want to see them for yourself? Another group of satellites is expected to move through the area again around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. The site recommends looking from northwest to east.

To find out when you can see starlink move through the area, visit findstarlink.com.