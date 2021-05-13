Staffing shortage prompts reduced Cache Valley Transit service

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A staffing shortage is causing service reduction in Cache County.

The Cache Valley Transit District says it “has been affected by a tight labor market and reduced staffing levels.”

Because of this, service reductions will go into effect on Thursday, May 13, and will remain in effect until further notice.

“CVTD is mindful of the impact that this will have on people who rely on our service – we will continue to do all we can to get back up to full service as soon as possible,” reads a Facebook post.

CVTD includes a link to its current job openings, which can be found here. Below, you can view the changes, effective May 13.

Story continues below.

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

Utah currently has the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%, prompting Governor Spencer Cox to roll back the increased federal pandemic unemployment benefits, including the $300-a-week payments.

“This is the natural next step in getting the state and people’s lives back to normal,” Gov. Cox says. “I believe in the value of work. With the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9% and plenty of good paying jobs available today, it makes sense to transition away from these extra benefits that were never intended to be permanent. The market should not be competing with government for workers.”

Currently, about 28,000 Utahns are receiving those payments. The Department of Workforce Services, found at jobs.utah.gov, lists 50,000 jobs available, while job listing aggregator Help Wanted shows 72,000 available jobs in Utah.