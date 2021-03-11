Staff member at Utah behavioral health center accused of showing explicit photos to minors

VIRGIN, Utah (ABC4) – A staff member at a teen behavioral health center in Southern Utah is accused of showing explicit photos of her husband to minors.

According to a probable cause statement, Guyla Reann Savage, 32, willingly met with officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, after the Falcon Ridge Ranch Academy received reports of Savage showing pornographic photos to students at the facility and also slapped the buttocks of four students on “numerous occasions.”

According to documents, the students told officers that they saw the photos of Savage’s husband when she was holding her phone. After the students commented about the picture, Savage allegedly offered to show them the picture.

The photos shown to the students were allegedly of Savage’s husband and were “sexual in nature” according to a probable cause statement.

Savage requested a lawyer to be present during her interview with the police on Wednesday. Documents state that Savage was not questioned and was placed under arrest.

Savage is facing four charges of dealing harmful material to minors and four charges of sexual battery.

She is currently being held in the Purgatory Correctional Facility.