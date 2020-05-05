Stadium of Fire canceled for 2020, but fireworks still on for July 4th

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Stadium of Fire and all events associated with the America’s Freedom Festival at Provo are all canceled for 2020 to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Stadium of Fire, the Grand Parade, the Balloon Fest, Freedom Days, and all other previously scheduled Freedom Festival events will resume in 2021, organizers announced Tuesday.

“The safety and health of our guests is always the first priority at any Freedom Festival event, period,” said Jim Evans, Executive Director of America’s Freedom Festival. “Even in a typical year that’s the prevailing theme. But with so many of our loved ones at risk from this illness, including so many wonderful military veterans, we have to be especially careful this year.”

Organizers are planning a July 4th firework show that will be free to the public and visible for those wishing to social distance. The firework show is in its planning stages and details are forthcoming, organizers said.

For more information, visit www.freedomfestival.org.