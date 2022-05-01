WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two separate incidents occurred in West Valley City Saturday night, leaving one man dead and two others in serious condition, according to police.

In the first incident, police received a report around 9 p.m. of a stabbing at an apartment complex near 4200 S 4100 W.

Upon arrival, they found a man in an apartment with multiple stab wounds, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man reportedly died shortly after getting to the hospital.

According to police, the man had been going door to door in the apartment complex asking for help before someone let him inside and called the police.

West Valley City Police say that they are currently investigating the incident, and that a suspect has not yet been apprehended.

The second incident happened not long after the first, when officers received a report about a shooting and stabbing at 4440 W. Trinity Ave.

When police arrived, they found two men, one outside with a gunshot wound and another inside with multiple stab wounds. Authorities say they found both a gun and a knife at the residence.

A woman was reportedly also at the residence, and authorities say she has been taken into custody for assault.

The two men were taken to the hospital and are in serious but stable condition, according to police.

No further information is currently available.