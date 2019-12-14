Stabbing reported at Millcreek bowling alley

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a bowling alley in Millcreek Friday evening.

Unified police officers were dispatched to the Fat Cats bowling alley at 3739 South 900 East just before 5 p.m.

Police said a juvenile girl stabbed another girl in the chest in front of the bowling alley and then fled the scene. Police said they are still looking for the stabbing suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital and her condition was reported as stable.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.