Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Stabbing reported at Millcreek bowling alley

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a bowling alley in Millcreek Friday evening.

Unified police officers were dispatched to the Fat Cats bowling alley at 3739 South 900 East just before 5 p.m.

Police said a juvenile girl stabbed another girl in the chest in front of the bowling alley and then fled the scene. Police said they are still looking for the stabbing suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital and her condition was reported as stable.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Calling all cat lovers: become a foster parent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling all cat lovers: become a foster parent"

Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program"

Waterbury family says they don't feel safe in their home after Ring security camera was hacked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury family says they don't feel safe in their home after Ring security camera was hacked"

Nextdoor app's new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nextdoor app's new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood"

New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies"

Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss