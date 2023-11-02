WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A student was seriously hurt and two others arrested Thursday afternoon following a stabbing outside a West Jordan high school.

Sgt. Kendall Holt, with West Jordan police, said the stabbing happened around 12:30 p.m. at Copper Hills High School, adding that it appeared to be an isolated incident. Two of the students involved were arrested.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. On Thursday night, police said the victim was in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The stabbing remains under investigation, and it’s still unclear what led to the violence.

A short video of the incident was shared with ABC4 by a parent, who told the station that the footage is circulating among students at the school.

The video appears to show a fight between a small group of students on a sidewalk just outside the building. But due to the video’s low quality, it’s difficult to tell what exactly happened.



Police are pictured in the parking lot of Copper Hills High School following a stabbing on Nov. 2, 2023.

The parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she hopes the school district will learn from this incident.

“I’ve had three boys go to Copper Hills, and my last one goes next year,” the parent said. “I’m hesitant of the gang problem within the school, it somehow needs to be monitored better.”

The parent added: “The hatred of these kids is frightening.”

Following the stabbing, the school went into lockdown. As an additional precaution, the school was placed on a lockout, where all the exterior doors were locked as police investigated, the school said in a statement.

Two other nearby schools were also placed on lockout, which West Jordan police said is standard protocol. All the lockouts have since been lifted.



Students at Copper Hills went home at the usual time. After-school activities were not canceled.

The school said that classes will continue as normal Friday, adding that counselors will be available for students and staff seeking support.

Brad Sorensen, administrator of schools for the Jordan School District, said such incidents don’t happen often in the district.

“We’re grateful that we feel like we’re prepared to work with the police closely to take care of the issue,” Sorensen said.