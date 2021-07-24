Stabbing leaves man hospitalized, two in custody in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 45-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4 a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of Smith’s near 820 S 900 W came in after 2:15 p.m.

Both suspects in the incident – a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman – had run across the street to a 7-Eleven. Police say they were taken into custody without incident.

The victim, who was allegedly stabbed multiple times, was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. As of Saturday evening, police say he is in stable condition.

Police have not yet identified the suspects. No other details are available at this time.