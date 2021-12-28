Stabbing at Quick Quack Car Wash in St. George leaves man seriously injured

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing left one man severely injured in St. George on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The call was made to the St. George police from the Quick Quack Car Wash, where police found the man bleeding from his chest. He was immediately taken to the St. George Hospital.

Police say the man was attacked by two suspects who were later found near Valley View Dr. and Sunset Blvd. The two suspects have been described as transient men, one of whom had a warrant out for littering.

Police found a knife in the first suspect’s backpack, which had blue fiber on it matching the blue t-shirt of the victim.

The suspect, named Adam Faraci, was taken to Purgatory Correctional Facility and is facing second degree felony assault as well as a paraphernalia charge after finding a syringe in his backpack.

The second suspect was not arrested.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.