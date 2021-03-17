St. Patrick’s Day could boost Salt Lake City economy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This year, St. Patrick’s Day could be coming at the right time.

The holiday is usually a moneymaker for bars and restaurants. This year though, spending is down, according to the National Retailers Federation some downtown Salt Lake businesses are hopeful it could boost the economy.

St. Patrick’s Day is the first holiday after Governor Spencer Cox announced a plan to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults and local experts say that could help stimulate spending.

Last year, like so many other businesses, O’Shucks was closed due to the pandemic.

“It’s something we are excited about every year,” O’shucks Bar and Grill bartender Heather Maughan tells ABC4.

This year, celebrations have resumed, but at a cost.

According to the National Retailer Federation nation wide spending in down on St. Patrick’s Day.

This year, Americans, in total, are expected to spend $5.14 billion, compared to $6.16 billion last year.

About 10% of Americans are expected to celebrate at a party inside a bar and restaurant compared to 27% last year.

“Hopefully it’s not the case at all,” Maughan said.

The promise of vaccines for all could encourage people to go out and celebrate.

“Lifted a lot of stress off the general society. Maybe people who have been getting some cabin fever,” Maughan explains.

The Salt Lake Alliance agrees.

“We expect this year to be a little different, but we do see people feeling more confident to go out as they are vaccinated, as we have become accustomed to the physical distancing necessary in bars, and people are masked up, as our servers,” Dee Brewer Executive Director Downtown Alliance says.

There are 141 bars and restaurants in downtown Salt Lake.

“Downtown has been hit especially hard because office workers are not in their offices, the venues are closed, and conventional and businesses travel is curtailed, so we are happy to see the increased traffic on Saint Patrick’s Day,” Brewer says.

The Alliance says St. Paddy’s day could be the beginning of the return to some normalcy.

“It is also going to be a ramp-up for additional activity in the coming weeks as Capitol Theater, Vivint arena, start programming that really drive dining and bar activity downtown,” Brewer says.

O’shucks hopes to feel the luck this holiday.