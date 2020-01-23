St. Mark’s Hospital briefly placed on lockdown

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- St. Mark’s Hospital was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police say they received reports of a threat.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray, a woman who is in intensive group therapy at the hospital was notified of a warrant for her arrest Wednesday.

She started drinking heavily and some of her friends went to her home to help her, Sgt. Gray said. When she woke up, Sgt. Gray said the woman sent a text around 10 a.m. saying she was taking a gun to therapy and was going to shoot people.

The hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

SWAT was called to the woman’s home where she surrendered and was taken to the University Neuropsychiatric Institute, Gray said.

