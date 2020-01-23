1  of  2
Live Now
House managers present case for impeaching Trump Watch 4pm News Live Now

St. Mark’s Hospital briefly placed on lockdown

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- St. Mark’s Hospital was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police say they received reports of a threat.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray, a woman who is in intensive group therapy at the hospital was notified of a warrant for her arrest Wednesday.

She started drinking heavily and some of her friends went to her home to help her, Sgt. Gray said. When she woke up, Sgt. Gray said the woman sent a text around 10 a.m. saying she was taking a gun to therapy and was going to shoot people. 

The hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

SWAT was called to the woman’s home where she surrendered and was taken to the University Neuropsychiatric Institute, Gray said.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Bountiful police need help finding suspect in hit and run case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bountiful police need help finding suspect in hit and run case"

Man dies after being attacked by his rooster on way to cockfight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man dies after being attacked by his rooster on way to cockfight"

The rising cost of insulin

Thumbnail for the video titled "The rising cost of insulin"

St. George K-9 “Emma” helps Arizona deputies confiscate 300 pounds of drugs on I-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. George K-9 “Emma” helps Arizona deputies confiscate 300 pounds of drugs on I-15"

Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face"

Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees"
More Video News

Don't Miss