DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. John the Baptist Church in Draper hosted it’s annual Blue Mass on Sunday.
The service is designed to honor police, firefighters and first responders.
Law enforcement from Salt Lake City, Sandy, Utah Highway Patrol, Unified Police and the Attorney General’s Office were in attendance.
A special moment of silence was held for “Hondo”, the K-9 who was killed in crossfire during a chase with a fugitive on Friday morning.
What others are clicking on:
- American Fork Police needing public donations for new K-9
- Live updates: Daytona 500 set to resume after rain delay
- Vandals deface iconic Plymouth Rock
- WATCH: Rare whale shark spotted in Thailand
- St. John the Baptist Church holds Blue Mass to honor public safety officials