St. John the Baptist Church holds Blue Mass to honor public safety officials

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. John the Baptist Church in Draper hosted it’s annual Blue Mass on Sunday.

The service is designed to honor police, firefighters and first responders.

Law enforcement from Salt Lake City, Sandy, Utah Highway Patrol, Unified Police and the Attorney General’s Office were in attendance.

A special moment of silence was held for “Hondo”, the K-9 who was killed in crossfire during a chase with a fugitive on Friday morning.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss