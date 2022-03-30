ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A Veteran’s health care clinic in St. George has shut down after threats were made against employees.

Officials of VA Salt Lake City Health Care says the closure will last until further notice. Patients have been notified and appointments have been rescheduled.

The clinic closed its doors for “safety reasons” after threats were made against employees and veterans. No further details were provided on the nature of the threats.

Clinic staff are asking veterans to avoid heading to the clinic until further notice.

“We will let you know when we are up and operational again,” officials say. “So sorry for the inconvenience. Please be patient as we try to get the clinic back up and running soon. The safety of everyone is our number one priority.”