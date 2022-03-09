ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Traffic incidents are happening almost daily in St. George and according to Officer Tiffany Mitchell, it’s only getting worse.

“So the beginning of November, we had 300 more crashes at that point with two months left to go in 2021, than we had the previous year,” she says.

Mitchell says officers are also seeing a rise with accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists, some turning deadly.

“I can think of two crashes, only two, and they were only a couple of weeks from each other, and we had three deaths, so that tells you right away, that’s three too many,” she says.

Another issue the department is facing is a shortage of officers.

“And those officers that are designated for the motor and traffic unit, we have to pull them for other assignments which just makes the problem, snowballs it really,” says Mitchell.

The department’s latest campaign, “Watch your 6,” demonstrates the six deadliest choices for Southern Utah drivers. The top three are right of way, speed and distracted driving.

“Watch these choices, do your best to not make them,” she says.

Or, be prepared to face the consequences.