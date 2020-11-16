St. George Police will not enforce mask mandate unless another crime is also taking place

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The St. George Police Department has clarified its official stance on Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s statewide mask mandate. At this time, its officers will not be taking on the role of local enforcement unless there is another alleged concern occurring simultaneously, such as disorderly conduct or trespassing, police say.

St. George police spokeswoman Tiffany Atkin told ABC4 News that although the governor’s mandate is enforceable through state code under the Disaster Response and Recovery Act, citizens who wish to file a complaint regarding a mask violation witnessed in public are directed to report the incident through the Utah Labor Commission website, as specified by the City of St. George on its website under the St. George Police Department Citizens Online Reporting System page:

“To file a complaint concerning a violation of the Governor’s COVID Emergency Mask Mandate select this link: https://laborcommission.utah.gov/divisions/uosh/compliance/. The Citizen Online Reporting System is intended for incidents that have already occurred, not for incidents that pose a current threat, or require an officer’s prompt response. If you are not sure if this system is appropriate for the incident you want to report you can contact St. George Police Dispatch at (435) 627-4300,” the website states.

Aktin clarified that the Utah Division of Occupational Safety and Health has the resources in place to handle these types of requests, adding that the St. George police department’s online reporting system is not set up to take those types of reports. While its officers could forward the complaint to the city attorney’s office for formal charges if they can’t reach a resolution, they say they’re unlikely to actually issue any citations.

“Our take has always been that we just want citizens to voluntarily comply,” Atkin said. “Ideally, that’s going to be the best for everybody. We don’t want to get in a position where we have to cite someone for this.”