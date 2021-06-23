St. George police searching for witnesses to fatal crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department is asking the public for help in learning more information about a fatal crash.

The crash happened on Friday, June 18 near the Sunset Corner Shopping Center in St. George, leaving two people dead.

In a Facebook post, the St. George Police Department said they are searching for anyone who saw two vehicles before they were involved in the crash.

Courtesy: St. George Police Department

Police say a blue/teal 2008 Acura MDX would have been traveling southbound on SR-18 while a 2005 Toyota Camry would have been in the Sunset Corner area between 4:15 to 4:30 p.m.

Even if you didn’t see anything out of the ordinary about the vehicles or their drivers, but saw them, you are asked to call Sgt. Bangerter at 435-627-4386.

