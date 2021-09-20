UPDATE: St. George Police take suspect into custody thanks to ‘alert citizens’

MONDAY 9/20/2021 10:12 a.m.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say the search for a suspect in St. George is over.

At around 9:15 a.m. Monday, St. George Police asked residents living near the St. George Golf Course to secure their cars and homes.

As of 10 a.m., St. George Police say the suspect has been located and taken into custody.

“We want to thank all the citizens who called in on this incident,” St. George Police say. “We would also like to thank our surrounding agencies for the quick response and assistance.”

According to police, alert citizens helped bring the situation to “a quick conclusion without injuries to the community, the officers involved, the officers involved, or the suspect.”

Why St. George Police were searching for this man and his identity have not been released.

MONDAY 9/20/2021 9:21 a.m.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police in southern Utah are searching for a suspect near the St. George Golf Course.

St. George Police say they are looking for a white man with dark, short hair and glasses. He is believed to be wearing a black shirt and black shorts and may have tattoos on his arm.

Residents in the area of the St. George Golf Course near Ft. Pierce Drive are asked to ensure their vehicles and homes are secure.

It is unclear why St. George Police are looking for this man.

If you see someone matching the man’s description, you are encouraged to contact police at 435-627-4300.