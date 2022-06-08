ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

St. George Police are searching for a person of interest related to multiple burglary incidents.

The suspect’s image was caught on surveillance camera footage.

Police describe the man as standing around six feet tall and weighing around 240 pounds. In the burglaries caught on security camera, the suspect is wearing a white shirt, dark-colored pants and shorts with dark-colored sneakers.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light-colored Volkswagen sedan.

Anyone who recognizes this man or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the police at (435) 627-4300 and reference case number 22P014041.