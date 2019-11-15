St. George Police officers ‘caught’ helping woman with her yard

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two St. George Police Officers are gaining a little bit of notoriety after being “caught” helping a woman in a wheelchair rake up the leaves in her yard.

Melissa Fawcett Wall posted on her Facebook Page she wanted to share the photos because she doesn’t think officers get enough credit.

“They get bad mouthed a lot. So today I snapped these photos of a couple of our local St. George Police Department officers helping rake leaves for a woman in our neighborhood,” stated Wall. “I’m not sure their names, or how to get them the recognition they deserve, but I wanted to put this out there.”

St. George Police Department responded to Wall saying they love it when their officers get caught red handed.

“SGPD is big on community and these bike officers were “caught” serving a community member today.”