St. George Police officer passes away due to COVID-19

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An officer with the St. George Police Department has tragically passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The department made the announcement of Officer Adam Ashworth’s passing on their Facebook page Thursday evening.

“Ashworth served the City of St. George with honor for nearly 11 years and poured his whole heart into protecting our community,” the department shared in the post.

A police escort was provided for Ashworth from St. George Regional Hospital to a mortuary on Thursday afternoon.

“Please remember him and his family at this difficult time,” the department said in the Facebook post.

The department says they will share details of Ashworth’s funeral as they become available.