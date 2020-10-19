St. George police officer earns Life Saving Award after performing CPR

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A St. George police officer is a Life-Saving Award recipient after saving a man’s life by performing CPR.

On Aug. 12, Officer A. Brown was headed home after his shift when he came upon several vehicles stopped in the road. Police say bystanders had stopped to help Bill Erickson who had just suffered a heart attack and was not breathing.

Officer Brown then hopped in to help bystanders and began to perform CPR on Erickson.

Erickson’s cardiologist told his family that his blockage was in the main left artery of the heart and that specific blockage is referred to as the widow maker. The cardiologist reportedly said that when bystanders perform CPR on someone with that type of blockage, the survival rate is less than 3%.

The doctors credited Officer Brown with saving Erickson’s life.

The St. George Police Department says that Officer Brown’s actions on Aug. 12 reflect his personal commitment to serving the citizens of the community and want to thank Officer Brown for making a life-changing difference during the performance of his duties.