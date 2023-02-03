ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in the burglary of a home near 2800 East and 1800 South.

Police say they received a 911 text message from a 14-year-old girl around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, reporting that there were two people inside her home. One unidentified suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.

The other suspect is described as possibly Hispanic wearing a gray sweatshirt, a lime green face mask, and a black fanny pack.

Police are reportedly being assisted in their search by Star9, a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

As a precaution, five schools – Sunrise Ridge Intermediate, Little Valley Elementary, Crimson View Elementary, South Mesa Elementary, and George Washington Academy – had been placed on a secure lockout status.

According to St. George Police, the lockout was lifted just before noon on Friday.

During a lockout protocol, all exterior doors of the school are locked and no entry into the school is allowed. Classes operate as normal inside the school.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.