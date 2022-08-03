ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing 14-year-old girl has been found after allegedly being enticed by a 21-year-old man in St. George.

On Saturday, July 30, Enoch Police received a call regarding the missing juvenile.

The girl was reportedly staying at her grandmother’s before going missing the next morning.

The mother was able to provide Enoch Police with the girl’s cell phone and Instagram account, and after reviewing the contents of the phone, officers discovered that she had been chatting with 21-year-old Cameron Lee Carr.

Enoch Police officers identified Carr as a suspect, as he reportedly had conversations with the girl regarding sexual activity on several occasions.

St. George Police then reportedly located Carr and the girl at Carr’s home in St. George.

Police found the two inside Carr’s bedroom, and when Carr answered the door and was asked who else was in the room, he allegedly said that the juvenile was his girlfriend, followed with “She is 18.”

During an interview with Carr, he stated they had been dating for approximately one month but could not remember her name, police say.

Additionally, the girl’s grandmother had reportedly told Carr to stop messaging with her granddaughter due to her age.

Carr is now being charged with Enticement of a Minor, a Second-Degree Felony.

Police say additional charges are being looked into as well.

No further information is currently available on this case.